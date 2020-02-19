Students visit MP company for history lesson

Students from Wiesbaden Middle and High School visited the 529th Military Police Company Jan. 29 on Clay Kaserne.

“It is really an amazing event,” said 1st Sgt. Brian Vinci. “It is an opportunity to talk to … the people that we support all the time.”

Vinci explained the history of the company and the Military Police Corps and showed the kids historic artifacts in the company’s history room.

At the motor pool, the students learned about weapons and vehicles the military police use, and they were allowed to touch them and sit in the vehicles. Vinci also showed them how to use a cannon. The highlight of the visit was an actual salute battery with an M101A1 Howitzer.