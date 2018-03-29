Supervision guide helps keep kids safe

The Army in Europe Child and Youth Supervision Policy offers guidelines that apply to children of all personnel, both on and off post.

“It is very important that parents review it and adhere to it to assist in preventing child neglect and abuse,” said Tameka Howlett, Family Advocacy Program manager at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The Army Community Service FAP, in Bldg. 7780 on Hainerberg, can provide copies and more information.

Although every child develops and matures at a different pace, the policy provides a minimum guideline for when children can be left alone at home or in a vehicle or babysit other children.

For example, children up to age 4 may never be left alone under any circumstances.

Parents must accompany kindergarteners to and from school or their bus stop.

At age 10, children may be left at home alone for less than six hours as long as they have phone access to an adult supervisor. At age 11, children may babysit siblings or close Family friends for up to two hours; however, it is highly recommended that youth complete the Red Cross Babysitters Course before babysitting.

Youth ages 15 and up may be left alone overnight as long as they have access to adult supervision and their sponsor is in the local area.

For more detailed information about specific ages and situations and country-specific guidance, see the chart on this page and read the policy at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/policies/Child_Supervision_Guidance.pdf.

To talk to someone about the policy, contact the FAP staff at ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201. The FAP has prevention programming to support Families with children of all ages.

