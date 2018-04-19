Take steps to get your motorcycle road ready

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – The days are getting longer and warmer, the geese are heading north and the urge to throw your leg over the saddle and fire up your motorcycle is almost too much to bear. Before you bring that bike back to life, however, there are a few things you must do to get it and yourself ready for the riding season.

First, listen to your MOM. We’re not talking about that sweet lady who cooks Sunday dinner and tells you to pack a sweater in 90-degree weather. Instead, we’re referring to your motorcycle owner’s manual. If you put your bike into hibernation the way your MOM told you to, just follow its instructions to get your scoot back on the road. You’ll have your work cut out for you, though, if you just parked that baby in the corner of your garage.

For those of you who followed the MOM, your prep time will be relatively short. Pull off the cover, fill up the gas tank, change the oil and check the tires for correct pressures and signs of dry rot. Remove any plugs you installed to keep the critters out and then connect the battery following the MOM’s procedures. If you didn’t put your battery on a trickle charger, you might have problems getting the bike fired up. But between your MOM and T-CLOCS, your pre-ride inspection should cover everything.

Check your personal protective equipment to make sure it still fits and is in serviceable condition. This is also the time to make sure your bike is licensed and insured properly.

Next, you need to get yourself ready for the road. You might need a refresher course if it’s been longer than a few months since your last ride.

Lane position is important when you’re on the road. Always position yourself in the lane of travel so you can be seen at the greatest distance possible. You’ll also need to pay particular attention to the road surface so you can spot any cracks or potholes that developed over the winter.

If your unit or installation has a Motorcycle Mentorship Program, call them up and join the group. The MMP is a great way to meet people who share the same passion for riding, and you also can enjoy group rides and activities. If your installation doesn’t have an MMP, contact your safety office to check on starting one.

Local MMPs increase the general public’s awareness of motorcyclists by putting groups of Army riders — whether they’re active duty, retired or DOD civilians — together on the road. Therefore, it’s important to remember some folks still think motorcyclists are over-the-edge people that don’t abide by the norms of society. We all know this isn’t true and applies to only a very small percentage of the riding population, but be aware that someone is always watching. Your conduct can help elevate riding to a respectable and acceptable form of recreation.

While May is designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, there’s no reason why we should limit our commitment to safety to just one month. Today’s riders are Soldiers of all ranks and gender as well as your friends, relatives and neighbors. Remember, motorcyclists and motorists share the responsibility of watching for and giving each other room to maneuver.

Whether you’re a hardcore or fair-weather rider, machine, mind and body have to be firing on all cylinders to ensure a safe and enjoyable riding season. Warm weather will come and go, so enjoy it while it’s here. Live to ride and ride safe.

Upcoming Motorcycle Safety Courses

McCully Barracks, Building 6291

April 25 – Experienced Rider Course

May 16 – Military Sport Bike Rider Course

May 17-18 – Basic Rider Course

To register for MSF courses, or view more dates, visit https://imc.army.mil/airs/usg_diclaimer.aspx .

