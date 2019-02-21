Tax Center makes changes in 2019 after resource loss

Due to diminishing resources, loss of expertise in the footprint, regulatory constraints on borrowed military manpower, and the increasing complexity of returns, all Tax Centers across U.S. Army Europe are scaling down on the services provided to keep within the rules of the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and Army Regulation 27-3.

The USAREUR Tax Centers will have limited tax services available for taxpayers who make $54,000 or less, before adjustments and exclusions: Soldiers, civilian employees, and military retirees with no outside income, who make $54,000 or less before adjustments and exclusions are eligible for our free, on-base tax preparation and filing support.

Soldiers, civilian employees, and retirees who make more than $54,000, as well as retirees with outside income, will need to find alternative tax preparation and filing services.

All Soldiers are strongly encouraged to use Military OneSource to prepare their taxes. Military OneSource is a confidential Department of Defense funded program that is both a call center and a website providing comprehensive information on every aspect of military life at no cost to active duty, Guard and Reserve Component members, their Families and survivors.

Each year from mid-January to mid-October, Military OneSource provides a free tax service called MilTax. MilTax has easy-to-use software designed specifically for the military community and tailored to military life — addressing scenarios including multiple moves, deployments and more. You can work anytime, anywhere, at your own pace. Plus, calculations have a 100 percent accuracy guarantee. In addition to the software, MilTax consultants are available to help.

Military OneSource also offers articles and guidelines on filing a successful return. For more information, visit www.militaryonesource.mil/miltax-free-tax-services.

Individuals not eligible to use MilTax can use the free filing services provided by the IRS at www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.