Telehealth brings care to distant locations

You go to Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic for most of your care but you find out that most specialty care is located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center – a 60- to 90-minute car ride one-way. You might also have only one vehicle for your household. Finally, you might not be able to get time off from work. What do you do? A great alternative to driving, without sacrificing quality, is telehealth.

Telehealth is a way to evaluate and treat patients who are in locations that are far away from the desired health care provider. The medical community around the world is finding that it’s becoming a great tool to allow delivery of convenient medical care that meets all the healthcare standards we want for our beneficiaries.

A telehealth appointment is just like a normal appointment, only the specialist you see is on a monitor similar to FaceTime or Skype. Before you arrive, the specialist will already have information about you from your provider who placed your LRMC consultation. If you have used off post services, you may be asked to bring in those test results, medications or radiology reports. Then I, as your telehealth patient presenter, will be with you during your visit to help you and your provider ensuring an excellent clinic experience. During the visit I can, at the direction of your specialist, assist with any required examination using tele-diagnostic equipment. The specialist on the monitor can hear your heartbeat and breathing and look into your ear, nose and throat as though they are in the same room.

To book an appointment, you will need a referral from your primary care doctor. Once the referral is approved, the LRMC specialty clinic will contact you within three business days to book the appointment. Keep in mind that not all referrals can be conducted through telehealth. For instance, the specialist at LRMC may need to see you in person for the initial visit. At the time of your telehealth appointment, do not go to LRMC. Instead, you will go to the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic. Please arrive at your appointment 15 minutes ahead of scheduled appointment time.

For more information on telehealth please contact Ms MarieLouise Assing, Registered Nurse, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic at DSN 590-1324 or (06371)9464-1324.

