Thank you to military spouses for their service, sacrifice

The strength of our nation is our Army. The strength of our Army is our Soldiers. The strength of our Soldiers is in our families. Taking care of our Soldiers, families and civilians is an enduring Army priority. Decades of research demonstrate that family readiness impacts overall Army readiness, including resilience, retention and readiness. Army Families continually demonstrate their dedication, service and willingness to make great sacrifices to Soldiers — long separations from loved ones, the uncertainty and demands of multiple deployments, school and job transfers and frequent moves.

Military spouses are the backbone of their families, serving alongside their Soldier and ensuring things are taken care of at home.