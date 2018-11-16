Thanksgiving meal at Strong Europe Cafe

USAG Wiesbaden tenant units will provide a Thanksgiving meal for Soldiers, Families, retirees and civilians of the USAG Wiesbaden community from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne.

Menu:

Main line: Turkey gravy, steamship round of beef, glazed ham loaf, simmered pork hocks, honey glazed Cornish hens, southern fried chicken, carved roast turkey, baked macaroni & cheese, corn bread stuffing, seasoned mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, southern style green beans, glazed carrots, southern style collard greens, corn on the cob, hot rolls

Outside line: Shrimp cocktail, chicken rice soup, cream of potato soup, cranberry sauce, chefs salad, assorted salad dressings, cucumber onion salad, fruit salad, macaroni salad, potato salad, assorted seasonal fresh fruit, assorted cheese & crackers, assorted fresh breads

Desserts: Chocolate chip cookies, Dutch apple pie, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, cherry crisp pie, assorted flavored gelatin, eggnog

*Menu subject to change*

Meal rate: $9.10