The Air Force 402nd Intelligence Squadron moves to Clay Kaserne

The Air Force 402nd Intelligence Squadron marked its official move to Clay Kaserne during a ribbon cutting at their new building April 2. Scott Mowry, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden deputy to the garrison commander, welcomed the squadron to Clay Kaserne.

The squadron’s lineage goes back to 1942 when it served during World War II and has gone through several name changes as well as deactivations and re-activations with the last one in 2011 when it became the 402nd Intelligence Squadron and stationed at Darmstadt until the present.

Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Gruters, commander of the 402nd Intelligence Squadron, said in his speech, “For our Squadron (and its lineage), this will be our 14th move overall, and our 11th move within Germany since we were constituted in February of 1942.

“It will be bittersweet leaving Darmstadt and especially the Dagger Complex. Our Squadron built the Dagger Complex in the early 1950s and we have called Darmstadt home 3 times over the last 79 years.”

The 402nd Intelligence Squadron Headquarters will reside in Building 1212 and the airmen assigned to the squadron will be working and living on Clay Kaserne. The squadron will work at the Combined Intelligence Center.