The Army Adjutant Visits Wiesbaden community

The Army’s Adjutant General visited Wiesbaden during her European tour June 21 and stopped by to see first-hand the newly renovated post office building. Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy is also the Executive Director of the Military Postal Service Agency in addition to being the Adjutant General.

During a 45-minute tour, James E. McKee Jr., Supervisory Postal Program Specialist for the Wiesbaden Postal Service Center briefed Rampy on many of the major changes that support the future vision of postal operations.

Some of the highlights were, a structured plan for employee and leadership development, cordless scanners for processing and delivering packages and the approved extension of the current conveyor belt to measurably reduce manual labor throughout the facility.

Other topics included the International Exchange Office, current postal regulations and policies and advertisement mail.

Before leaving the Wiesbaden community, Rampy went to visit her old high school, Wiesbaden High School on Hainerberg Kaserne. She graduated from the high school in 1991 and took to the time to tour the high school and visited with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets.