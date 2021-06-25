News

The Army Adjutant Visits Wiesbaden community

Story by Connie Dickey
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
June 25, 2021

James E. McKee Jr., supervisory postal program specialist, briefs Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, the Army’s Adjutant General, on the plan for the approved extension of the conveyor belt at the post office building that will reduce manual labor throughout the facility.

The Army’s Adjutant General visited Wiesbaden during her European tour June 21 and stopped by to see first-hand the newly renovated post office building. Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy is also the Executive Director of the Military Postal Service Agency in addition to being the Adjutant General.

During a 45-minute tour, James E. McKee Jr., Supervisory Postal Program Specialist for the Wiesbaden Postal Service Center briefed Rampy on many of the major changes that support the future vision of postal operations.

Some of the highlights were, a structured plan for employee and leadership development, cordless scanners for processing and delivering packages and the approved extension of the current conveyor belt to measurably reduce manual labor throughout the facility.

Other topics included the International Exchange Office, current postal regulations and policies and advertisement mail.

Before leaving the Wiesbaden community, Rampy went to visit her old high school, Wiesbaden High School on Hainerberg Kaserne. She graduated from the high school in 1991 and took to the time to tour the high school and visited with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets.

Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, the Army’s Adjutant General, speaks with Chris Pittman, Directorate of Human Resources, during her tour of the post office while James McKee, supervisory postal program specialist, waits for his turn to brief the general.