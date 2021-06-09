The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic

While the Army Surgeon General made his Defender 21 visits to units in Germany, he took the time to visit with the staff at the Wiesbaden Health Clinic June 3.

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough spent about an hour at the health clinic talking with Soldiers about the work they are doing at the clinic and expressing their thanks for the Soldiers’ work during the COVID 19 pandemic.

He also recognized a few of the staff members for outstanding work they have done and presented them with one of his commander’s coin.