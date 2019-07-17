Thrift shop celebrates opening on Hainerberg

Anna Morelock

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club celebrated the thrift shop move from Mainz-Kastel to Hainerberg with a ribbon cutting July 13.

The shop has been open in its new location for almost a month and business is booming, said Grace Lauer, the thrift shop manager.

“Even our slow days are better than Mainz-Kastel days,” she said. “We’re just extremely happy to be here on Hainerberg and for the community support we’ve had.”

The proximity to Hainerberg housing has increased the shop’s traffic, donations and consignments. And, with more than twice as much space, shoppers have more to choose from.

The increased business has also doubled the workload, Lauer said, and the shop is always looking for more volunteers. Interested volunteers can stop by the shop during business hours to fill out an application.

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Noah Cloud joined the thrift shop board members, staff and volunteers to cut the ribbon for the grand opening.

“They give back a lot to our community, so anything we can do to help them do better ultimately helps the community, so it’s worth the investment and time and energy,” he said.

For more information on the WCSC Thrift Shop, visit www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com

WCSC Thrift Shop

New location: 7762 Washingtonstrasse

Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.