Tree lighting

Photos by Emily Jennings/USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs December 14, 2017
Budding musicians from Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools sing Christmas songs at the event.Santa visits with children during the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden tree lighting event Nov. 30 on Clay Kaserne.Vendors and volunteers offer hot chocolate, chili and other warm treats to community members.
