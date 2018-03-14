Units to assign contacts for engineering requests

A recent change to the U.S. Army Garrison policy for engineering work requests was put in place to clarify expectations for customers and consolidate contacts for the Directorate of Public Works.

The main change applies to units, which will have to designate a point of contact who will be responsible for authorizing and submitting facility engineering work requests to DPW.

What may seem like a five-minute process to enter a request can result in work for years, said DPW’s Business Operations and Integration Division chief, Martin Hallbauer.

Several routes exist for repairs and requests.

Residents have access to the Self-Help Store in Building 7802 on Hainerberg for smaller items such as lightbulbs, toilet seats and shower hoses, which they can replace themselves. Tools also are available to accomplish these jobs. Units can access the DPW supply section for small do-it-yourself jobs.

For repair jobs that are less than $2,000, require only one trade — for instance only electrical or only plumbing — and can be completed in less than 40 hours, units can submit requests via email or through the DPW customer service line.

Housing residents should always go through the housing office, Hallbauer said in regard to minor repairs for residences. The Housing Office will evaluate requests and coordinate for any needed repairs.

DPW receives almost 300 requests for minor repair jobs each week. They receive almost 30 requests each month for larger jobs, known as Facility Engineering Work Requests. For these jobs, the process entails much more manpower and planning.

Facility engineering requests should be long-term solutions, Hallbauer said.

For instance, if a building manager consistently requests a new door because theirs keeps breaking, the solution may not be replacing the door each month when it continues to break. The resolution might be a bigger door or an automatic door.

“We will ask questions because we want to find out what’s behind the work order,” Hallbauer said. “Even if we changed what you have described in the work order, it may not fix the issue.”

For this reason, it is important for building managers to include as many details as possible when describing the request and providing justifications.

When the request is received, it begins its journey through the process of validation, approval, estimation and execution. A multi-directorate board reviews all engineering requests once each month to ensure they meet requirements for safety, environmental and other areas before moving on for further planning and estimation.

Requests also are prioritized based on risk assessment codes and other criteria. Projects may be completed by in-house crews; others must be contracted. Some requests can be budgeted through the garrison; others must be funded by units based on mission requirements; for some, special funding must be sought. All of these factors play into request approval and completion timelines.

Requiring unit points of contact to submit requests is a new process, Hallbauer said. “We have to work together to think about requests and understand what you’re asking and the scope of the project you’re asking for.”

For more information on submitting repair requests to DPW, visit www.wiesbaden.army.mil/workorder or call the DPW Customer Service Center at (0611) 143-548-HELP (4357).

