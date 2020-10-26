USAG Wiesbaden honors Gold Star families

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden observed Gold Star Family Remembrance Week Sept. 21-27. Community members took part in a virtual 5K Run, Walk and Stroll – a Run to Honor – organized by USAG Wiesbaden’s Army Community Service.

“I took part in the run because as a military brat, military spouse and DA civilian, I think it’s always important to take time to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and show appreciation to the family members left behind,” said Laura Johnson, a USAG Wiesbaden community member and the Wiesbaden Exceptional Family Members Program manager, who participated in the run together with her husband Maj. Jeremiah Johnson, 485th Intelligence Squadron, and her two children Asher and Abel.

The Senate of the United States designated the week of Sept. 21 through 27 as Gold Star Family Remembrance Week and the last Sunday in September as Gold Star Mother’s Day to honor and recognize the sacrifices made by families who lost a service member in the line of duty. Their loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for their country so that others could continue to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Army continues its commitment to survivors by offering long-term support through the Survivor Outreach Services coordinator.

“It’s important that families know it may be years after the death of a family member that issues might arise and that we are here to help,” said Federica LeMauk, interim Survivor Outreach Services coordinator.

Community members can call the ACS SOS coordinator at (0611)143-548-9201.