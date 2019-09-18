USAG Wiesbaden welcomes new CSM

Emily Jennings

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomed a new command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 28 at Clay Kaserne.

Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud passed the garrison’s colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, signifying his acceptance of the senior enlisted position at USAG Wiesbaden.

“Your most important function as a command sergeant major in this garrison is to ensure that our organization is pointed in the right direction and providing the best and most effective infrastructure and services to support our families, our soldiers and our community,” Cloud said. “I have complete confidence that as you get settled and begin engaging on all levels you will become a superb advocate for the needs of our community and help our organization plan, resource and carry out better services and support to enhance the readiness of the customers we serve.”

Truchon enlisted in the Army in 1993 and completed training at the U.S. Army Element School of Music in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As an Army musician, Truchon has served as an ambassador for the nation and Army in the U.S. and around the world and has deployed in support of soldiers and civilians serving in locations including Bosnia, Hungary, Kuwait and Jordan. He has been stationed in Germany before during two tours with the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus in Heidelberg, where he met his wife, Gwyn, now a retired Army musician. He holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and music as well as a master’s in management information systems.

Truchon thanked those in attendance and the garrison team for the warm welcome he and his family received.

“I am truly humbled to assume this position with the garrison and within our community,” he said.

“While serving within Installation Management Command will definitely be a new experience for me, taking care of Soldiers and families is not. As I continue to learn and understand the garrison … I pledge to listen to those we support to gain understanding and perspective so that the garrison can continue to tailor its services to meet the community’s requirements and needs while it remains a faithful steward of the limited taxpayer dollars during this continuous fiscally constrained environment that we’re all enduring.”