USAREUR seeking applicants for CG’s communications team

U.S. Army Europe is looking for eligible applicants for the Commanding General’s executive communications team. The team provides premier services and are able to deploy to anywhere at any time.

This is a career broadening assignment. Members of the team receive advanced IT training and IT certifications. There are also worldwide travel opportunities.

“The Commanding General’s Executive Communications Team is looking for qualified candidates in the ranks from E-5 to E-8 or CW2- CW3, MOS 25B/25U; MOS exceptions are case by case” said Sgt. 1st Class Tayibat Agbabiaka, NCOIC of the USAREUR communications team. “You must be DoD 8140 compliant; not be on PCS orders, not be flagged or have any pending adverse actions.”

Potential candidates can call the NCOIC or OIC of the team at DSN 314-537-0122 or 0120 for more information or request an application by contacting usarmy.wiesbaden.2-sig-bde-cgct-recruiting@mail.mil.

