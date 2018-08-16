USAREUR welcomes Czech general

Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander U.S. Army Europe, welcomes Brig. Gen. Josef Kopecky, the new commander of the Czech Republic Land Forces, to USAREUR headquarters in Wiesbaden with an Honor Cordon ceremony. Kopecky received briefings from USAREUR leadership and staff about current training priorities and other issues that affect both the U.S. and Czech armies. Kopecky moved on to observe training and the Best Sniper competition at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwöhr.
Tony Sweeney/USAREUR