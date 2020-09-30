Use your voice: Submit ideas for AFAP conference

Individuals can make a difference in the lives of Army Families by submitting issues for the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fiscal year 2021 Army Family Action Plan conference, Nov. 4-6.

The Army Family Action Plan program engages Soldiers, family members, survivors, retirees and Department of the Army civilians to identify, prioritize and elevate quality of life issues to senior leaders for action and resolution. Local volunteers and leaders will analyze submissions and search for solutions that build self-reliance.

“Everyone is highly encouraged to voice their concerns and provide their recommendations, as some of the issues get elevated and have an impact not just locally but Armywide,” said Hellen Mpundu-Fakolujo, USAG Wiesbaden Army Volunteer Corps program manager.

Community members can submit issues via the Army Community Service Facebook page, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page and DFMWR website. Quick response codes are being used to submit issues this year. Anyone wanting a paper form can call ACS at (0611)143-548-9202 and they will email the required document.

Submit forms by Oct. 15 online at https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/afap-submission-form-usag-wiesbaden.

The AFAP conference will take place virtually Nov. 4, 5 and 6.

View the outbrief the afternoon of Nov. 6 at https://www.facebook.com/WiesbadenArmyMWR. Stay tuned to Facebook for the exact time.