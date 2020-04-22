Virtual resources help support sobriety

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing and self-quarantine are needed to limit and control the spread of the disease, continued social connectedness to maintain recovery is critically important. Virtual resources can be used to support your recovery.

Virtual Recovery Programs

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Offers online support at http://aa-intergroup.org.

• Cocaine Anonymous: Offers online support and services at https://www.ca-online.org.

• LifeRing: LifeRing Secular Recovery offers online support at https://www.lifering.org/online-meetings.

• In The Rooms – Online Recovery Meetings provides online support through live meetings and discussion groups at https://www.intherooms.com/home.

• Marijuana Anonymous: Offers virtual support at https://ma-online.org.

• Narcotics Anonymous: Offers a variety of online and video meeting options at https://www.na.org/meetingsearch.

• Reddit Recovery: Offers a virtual hang out and support during recovery at https://www.reddit.com/r/REDDITORSINRECOVERY.

• Refuge Recovery: Provides online and virtual support at http://bit.ly/refugerecovery1.

Self-Management and Recovery

• Training (SMART) Recovery: Offers global community of mutual-support groups, forums including a chat room and message board at https://www.smartrecovery.org/community.

• SoberCity: Offers an online support and recovery community at https://www.soberocity.com.

• Sobergrid: Offers an online platform to help anyone get sober and stay sober at https://www.sobergrid.com.

• Soberistas: Provides a women-only international online recovery community at https://soberistas.com.

• Sober Recovery: Provides an online forum for those in recovery and their friends and family at https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums.

• We Connect Recovery: Provides daily online recovery groups for those with substance use and mental illness at https://www.weconnectrecovery.com/freeonline-support-meetings.

• Unity Recovery + WEconnect + Alano Club: Providing daily virtual meeting for those in recovery and for their family members at https://unityrecovery.org/digital-recoverymeetings.

• Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation contains online support meetings, blogs, mobile apps, social media groups, and movie suggestions, including the online support community, The Daily Pledge at https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/recovery/tools/daily-pledge.