Volunteer awarded for lifesaving action

Caitlin Brooks saved the life of a woman by applying her CPR skills at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago July 16. For this action, she was commended with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit Nov. 26 on Clay Kaserne.

Passengers were deboarding when a woman collapsed in front of Brooks, who promptly assessed her and started administering chest compressions, said Christopher Bowen, American Red Cross station volunteer partner and speaker during the ceremony. The chest compressions saved the woman’s life. When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they took over and transported her to a hospital.

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course, Bowen said.

Brooks has been a Red Cross volunteer for nearly a year, and — among other things — teaches CPR classes in Wiesbaden.

“Definitely, it’s really important to be registered and certified in CPR as I tell all of the participants in the classes that I teach,” she said. “We also always give out the statistics that 85% of all heart attacks occur outside of a hospital. That is just a prime example of why it is so important to be CPR-certified. … It’s a great lifesaving skill. ”