Volunteer carries on Family tradition

“I grew up with two wonderful parents who instilled in me the importance of giving back to the community. Both my parents were actively involved in the community, and I don’t remember a day that we as a Family were not volunteering for some event or organization” said Nicole Stein, who follows in the footsteps of her parents. Now in their fourth year in Wiesbaden, she and her Family are actively engaged in the community.

It all started out with her daughter who loved to do theater in New York, where the Family lived for about 10 years, Stein said. Her daughter quickly got involved with the Amelia Earhart Playhouse, and so did Stein and her other two children.

Stein started doing stage management, and has helped with the set design, the marketing and wherever an additional hand was needed. Her youngest daughter, Kya, has performed as an actress on stage, her older daughter, Emily, has volunteered as a violinist for several shows in the pit band, and her son Ryan has volunteered as a stagehand, actor and light technician. Stein said she especially appreciates her children learn new skills without even noticing.

“For the past three years we got a haunted house at the old PX here. We actually had to build walls; set everything up in the interior,” she said. “The haunted house has been our favorite even though it is very stressful.” Her son fell asleep in the fake cobwebs; he was so tired. However, she said, when it became obvious how much fun the community had, they knew it was worth it.

Stein also volunteers with the Civil Air Patrol. “That’s my baby,” she said. “It’s a fantastic program.”

When they first moved to Wiesbaden, the Family ran into two Civil Air Patrol cadets at The Exchange. Her son instantly was excited about joining. Over time, she got more and more involved, as well.

“As a senior member, I help teach and mentor cadets in leadership and safety,” Stein said.

Last summer, Stein volunteered as an instructor for kids’ summer crafts classes. They made little airplane and butterfly clothesline pins, collages, designed mason jars and painted together.

As the granddaughter of a Polish immigrant, Stein had Polish folk and polka lessons at the early age of 4. She was also a member of a dance group for years. In Wiesbaden, she has taught Polish dance on occasion to the Brownie Girl Scouts and at the elementary school.

“So that was fun”, she said, especially because girls and boys at that age are not eager on dancing with each other.

“It’s my dad who taught my entire Family to always give back, and it’s what we continue to do, no matter where we live. I don’t volunteer for thank yous, I volunteer to give back to the community, help those who are in need and to be a role model to my kids as well,” Stein said.

