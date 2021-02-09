Volunteer of the Quarter selected

Col. Mario A. Washington, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, presents the Volunteer of the Quarter certificate to Michael H. Swanson, Jan. 20, 2021.

Swanson volunteers at the USAREUR Headquarters museum and has re-constructed several of the exhibits in the gallery.

Washington said he is always happy to recognize folks for their outstanding efforts.

Swanson, who is retired after serving 28 years in the Army, said he enjoys giving back to the Army, and feels this is a perfect fit since he majored in history at the Virginia Military Institute.