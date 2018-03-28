Volunteering: give back, connect, gain experience

Volunteering can be a very rewarding activity, and people volunteer for very different reasons. Some may want to make new friends, while others wish to give back to the community. Some people may just be bored, and for others job experience is the important thing.

“The reason for volunteering is very individual. But if for whatever reason people like to volunteer; whatever their motivation is, I’d like them to know that there is a place for them,” said Mary Cheney, Army Community Service volunteer coordinator.

Tisha McConnell is a volunteer in Cheney’s office. She retired from the Air Force in 2014. Now she lives as a dependent in Wiesbaden. Being a dependent is much different from being active duty, she said. Everything was so structured, and then after retirement she suddenly had so much free time. “I need a sense of purpose; I need to be part of something,” McConnell said. “This is my life saver. I get to meet people; the other people at ACS are wonderful. You come over and there is always something to do.”

McConnell volunteers as Cheney’s assistant doing schedules, reaching out to people and helping her organize. “Oh, I love that. The main thing about working with Mary is, if you come to her, she would stop what she’s doing and talk to you,” McConnell said. Cheney runs several programs and appreciates the help she receives. Cheney and McConnell agreed they are a good team. “She kind of keeps me straight,” Cheney said.

When it comes to volunteering, people can choose from a variety of positions. They can search the Volunteer Management Information System online at www.myarmyonesource.com. Volunteer positions are posted along with detailed descriptions and the possibility to apply online.

Cheney said she is also happy to assist with the search. She knows what positions are open and has the connections to help when preferences are not easily met. One man wanted to cook, Cheney said. Unfortunately, she did not know of any open volunteer position. Nevertheless, she was still able to organize him a volunteer position at the Wiesbaden Dining Facility.

“We take volunteers for pretty much everything,” Cheney said. Open volunteer positions that need to be filled currently are bus monitors on the school buses, spouse sponsors and positions in the mailroom sorting mail. However, nearly everything is possible. Cheney also issues volunteer access cards for positions that require computer access and email addresses.

Volunteer work counts as job experience. If the voluntary hours are logged, a volunteer service record is created. This record can be added to a resume and helps when it comes to searching for a new job. “Volunteering is a pay status,” Cheney pointed out. ”Even though your salary is $0 per hour, you’re still doing work for this organization. At the volunteer recognition ceremony, we always do a symbolic check because they put a monetary value on each volunteer hour.”

For the last volunteer year, volunteer hours added up to 86,317.6. According to the department of labor, each volunteer hour is worth approximately $24. So the monetary value of all logged volunteer work was $2,083,706.86.

Volunteer work is an opportunity, especially when finding work is difficult. It is a way of keeping gaps out of the resume. “I started my career as a volunteer,” Cheney said.

