Volunteers get covered in sawdust

Cleaning day at the Woodshop: Six volunteers from the Sergeant Morales Club went out into a rainy January day to complete a dusty job. The extraction system that takes all the dust from saws, planers and sanders has to be emptied once in a while. “We build furniture to order for Soldiers and their Families and make plaques for units to present to outgoing service personnel,” said John Gardner-Brown, the woodshop manager at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center. “We also teach Soldiers and their Families how to make projects, giving one-on-one guidance.”

The Sergeant Morales Club is known for the voluntary commitment of its members. “We just try to give back to the community in as many ways as we can; and this is just one of the many ways we do that,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chris Salles. It is a club that was created to recognize non-commissioned officers that strive to be better than average. Thus, its members are not afraid to get their hands dirty.

Find more information on the Sergeant Morales Club at www.facebook.com/USAREURSMC/ and on the Woodshop at wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/arts-crafts-center.

