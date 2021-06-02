Volunteers of the Year recognized

The ACS Volunteer of the Year recipients were recognized May 26 at the Army Community Service Cafeteria on Hainerberg. There were six individual winners and four organizations recognized for their volunteer efforts. Members of our community volunteered a total of 38,203 hours last year for 242 various organizations in the Wiesbaden footprint.

Criteria for nominees included number of hours, impact and contribution, extent of dedication and commitment, special achievements, accomplishments and involvement with other organizations.

Winners are: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Phillip Ballard, Military Volunteer of the Year; Martin Heinen, Civilian Employee Volunteer of the Year; Christopher Bowen, Retiree Volunteer of the Year; Brandy L. Schraeder, Adult Family Member Volunteer of the Year; Jacob Barnes, Youth Volunteer of the Year and the Witcher Family, Family Volunteer of the Year.

Organization winners are U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Girl Scouts, Small Organization of the Year; Outdoor Recreation, Medium Organization of the Year; Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club Thrift Shop, Large Organization of the Year and the American Red Cross, Mega Organization of the Year. For those who were not able to attend, you can still view the ceremony on Wiesbaden MWR’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/fX5DHilWw74.