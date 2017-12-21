Wash hands, disinfect surfaces to prevent spread of disease

Several cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been identified at the Child Development Center on Clay Kaserne.

Hand, foot, and mouth is a common childhood illness caused by a virus. It is usually mild and requires no treatment, getting better in about a week. Typically, it starts with fever and then after a few days, painful sores appear in the mouth along with a rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet (as well as other parts of the body). It is very contagious.

There is no vaccine to protect against the viruses that causes hand, foot, and mouth disease. People who are showing symptoms of the disease are urged to avoid coming into contact with other people as much as possible. You can lower your risk of being infected by doing the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after changing diapers and using the toilet.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and soiled items, including toys.

Avoid close contact such as kissing, hugging, or sharing eating utensils or cups with people who have symptoms of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

There is no specific treatment; however, you can do some things to relieve symptoms, such as:

Take over-the-counter medications to relieve pain and fever (Caution: Aspirin should not be given to children.)

Use mouthwashes or sprays that numb mouth pain

If a person has mouth sores, it might be painful to swallow. However, it is important for people with hand, foot, and mouth disease to drink enough liquids to prevent dehydration. If a person cannot swallow enough liquids, they will need to seek medical care. Anyone concerned about their or their child’s symptoms should contact their health care provider and visit the below websites.

https://www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth/

https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/

Please contact the Public Health Nurse at DSN 590-1311 (Civ (06371) 9464 1311) or the Child, Youth and School-age Service Nurse at (0611) 143-548-9358 with questions or concerns.

(Visited 179 times, 7 visits today)