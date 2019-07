Garrison Energy Manager Tomasz Filatow presents information on U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s water and energy conservation efforts to Jordan Gillis, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and the environment, who is visiting from Washington, D.C.

Approximately 1,600 photovoltaic panels were installed atop the parking garage last year. The panels generate about 440,000 kilowatt hours of power annually.

Emily Jennings/

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs