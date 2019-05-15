WCSC awards $125,000 in scholarships

Emily Jennings
USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs
The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club awarded 57 graduating seniors and college students $125,000 for college during its annual scholarship award banquet May 9 at Wiesbaden High School.
Top honors went to a Wiesbaden High School senior and continuing education student. Maria Lambert received the Capt. Jacob Dixon III Memorial Scholarship for $3,000 and Madeleine Moortel received $4,000 from the First Command Carroll H. Payne Memorial Scholarship, said Brandy Schraeder, WCSC scholarship chair.
“We look for students who are doing well in school but also doing great things in their community,” Schraeder said. “It’s not just about academics; we focus on the students as a whole. We don’t just want them to be good students, we want them to be good stewards for their community.”
The scholarships are awarded by an anonymous committee, and the applicants are scored by number, so committee members do not see names when scoring, she said.
The WCSC uses money raised through its thrift shop as well as two annual fundraisers — a gala and a live auction — to fund the scholarships.
Each time someone shops at the thrift shop, they are contributing to the scholarships, Schraeder said. She said everything that goes on behind the scenes, such as donating and volunteering, also helps generate scholarship funds.
“That money directly affects the community,” she said. “Every single dollar goes to either scholarships or organizational welfare grants.”
For example, funds have been used for children’s sports, drama camp and recently to send middle school students to a NASA space camp in Belgium.
Applications for the WCSC scholarships are available to spouses and dependents of Soldiers, civilians and contractors from November to February at www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com.
WCSC scholarship awardees:
High school
Shelby Albers
Anna Birchfield
Whitney Bivins
Nicholas Cavoli
Marcus Conde
Bryan Cortright
Austin Ellwein
Anthony Hall
Tyrese Harris
Elise Hebert
Salote Husseini
William Jenkins
Maria Lambert
Jenice Locklar
Trayden Mahan
Claire Martin
Kevin McClelland
Karim Morgan
Natalie Moncivais
Eoin Oravetz
Gracie Reeves
Aden Rothmeyer
Anna Shields
Emily Stein
Elijah Tross
R Wilton
Continuing education
Alexander Cavoli
Amanda Church
Jana Clark
Adam Cloud
Ashton Cloud
Kelli Crespo
Sumiah Elbortoukaly
Bridget Elbortoukaly
Michelle Enero
Stephanie Grant
Angelique Hall
Madeline Harbach
Melanie Hirschel-Weber
Julia Kaiser
Zyiah Lattimore
Robin Lehmann
Cade Lowin
Lucas McLendon
Madeleine Moortel
Christian Olson
Ryan Phillips
Stefan Pinkston
Alyssa Pitts
Heather Potts
Sylvia Santaella
Andrew Scahill
Nahid Scahill
Josie Whitaker
Michael Wieland