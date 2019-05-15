WCSC awards $125,000 in scholarships

Emily Jennings

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club awarded 57 graduating seniors and college students $125,000 for college during its annual scholarship award banquet May 9 at Wiesbaden High School.

Top honors went to a Wiesbaden High School senior and continuing education student. Maria Lambert received the Capt. Jacob Dixon III Memorial Scholarship for $3,000 and Madeleine Moortel received $4,000 from the First Command Carroll H. Payne Memorial Scholarship, said Brandy Schraeder, WCSC scholarship chair.

“We look for students who are doing well in school but also doing great things in their community,” Schraeder said. “It’s not just about academics; we focus on the students as a whole. We don’t just want them to be good students, we want them to be good stewards for their community.”

The scholarships are awarded by an anonymous committee, and the applicants are scored by number, so committee members do not see names when scoring, she said.

The WCSC uses money raised through its thrift shop as well as two annual fundraisers — a gala and a live auction — to fund the scholarships.

Each time someone shops at the thrift shop, they are contributing to the scholarships, Schraeder said. She said everything that goes on behind the scenes, such as donating and volunteering, also helps generate scholarship funds.

“That money directly affects the community,” she said. “Every single dollar goes to either scholarships or organizational welfare grants.”

For example, funds have been used for children’s sports, drama camp and recently to send middle school students to a NASA space camp in Belgium.

Applications for the WCSC scholarships are available to spouses and dependents of Soldiers, civilians and contractors from November to February at www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com.

WCSC scholarship awardees:

High school

Shelby Albers

Anna Birchfield

Whitney Bivins

Nicholas Cavoli

Marcus Conde

Bryan Cortright

Austin Ellwein

Anthony Hall

Tyrese Harris

Elise Hebert

Salote Husseini

William Jenkins

Maria Lambert

Jenice Locklar

Trayden Mahan

Claire Martin

Kevin McClelland

Karim Morgan

Natalie Moncivais

Eoin Oravetz

Gracie Reeves

Aden Rothmeyer

Anna Shields

Emily Stein

Elijah Tross

R Wilton

Continuing education

Alexander Cavoli

Amanda Church

Jana Clark

Adam Cloud

Ashton Cloud

Kelli Crespo

Sumiah Elbortoukaly

Bridget Elbortoukaly

Michelle Enero

Stephanie Grant

Angelique Hall

Madeline Harbach

Melanie Hirschel-Weber

Julia Kaiser

Zyiah Lattimore

Robin Lehmann

Cade Lowin

Lucas McLendon

Madeleine Moortel

Christian Olson

Ryan Phillips

Stefan Pinkston

Alyssa Pitts

Heather Potts

Sylvia Santaella

Andrew Scahill

Nahid Scahill

Josie Whitaker

Michael Wieland