Weekly stroller walk provides safe outdoor gathering for moms, children

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s New Parent Support Program’s weekly stroller walk provides a safe gathering venue for new mothers and their children.

Kellie Webster, home visitation specialist, organizes and leads the weekly activity that began in September. “We aren’t allowed to get together in a group setting because of COVID-19,” she said. “We still wanted to reach out to our moms and get them together to provide a space for them.”

Michelle Fronk Hensley and her son Bertrand, age 2, miss indoor playgroups. “It’s nice to see everybody and get outside and socialize,” she said. In addition to a stroller, she brought his bike. “He’d ride his bike all over the country if he could.”

Cheyenne Lopez Rosario and her 3-month-old son also participate in the weekly walks. “It’s hard being home all day with him,” she said. “It’s nice to get out.”

Jordyn Landis and her daughter Ezmae, age 1, also joined the Sept. 23 stroller walk. “I need the exercise,” she said.

In total, seven mothers with their children completed the recent walk around the Hainerberg complex. According to Webster, that’s the largest number of participants since the program began. “It’s good to see it expanding,” she said.

The brisk 10 a.m. Wednesday morning walks begin outside of the Family Advocacy Program’s office at 57 Texasstrasse on Hainerberg and are open to anyone in the community.

For more information on this program and other Army Community Services, visit the MWR website (https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/categories/community-support) or the ACS Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/USAG-Wiesbaden-ACS-111672008929695).