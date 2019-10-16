Military News

Welcome home

Emily Jennings
USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs
October 16, 2019

Military Working Dog Ninja, 7, with the 525th MWD Detachment, picks a toy from his gift basket for his handler, Sgt. Jacob Kent, to open Oct. 4 on Mainz-Kastel Station.

The USO Wiesbaden hosted a welcome home celebration for two military working dogs and their handlers Oct. 4 on Mainz-Kastel Station. The Soldiers and dogs were members of the 525th  MWD Detachment.

Military Working Dog Ninja, 7, and his handler, Sgt. Jacob Kent, returned from deployment in Africa in July.

Military Working Dog Diana, 3, and her handler, Sgt. Mathew Dobson, returned from deployment in Kosovo earlier this month.


The USO provided both of the dogs with gift baskets containing treats and toys.

Military Working Dog Diana, 3, waits for the OK from her handler, Sgt. Mathew Dobson, before digging into her treat basket, a gift from the USO Wiesbaden, during a welcome home celebration for two dogs and their handlers from the 525 MWD Detachment.