The USO Wiesbaden hosted a welcome home celebration for two military working dogs and their handlers Oct. 4 on Mainz-Kastel Station. The Soldiers and dogs were members of the 525th MWD Detachment.

Military Working Dog Ninja, 7, and his handler, Sgt. Jacob Kent, returned from deployment in Africa in July.

Military Working Dog Diana, 3, and her handler, Sgt. Mathew Dobson, returned from deployment in Kosovo earlier this month.

The USO provided both of the dogs with gift baskets containing treats and toys.