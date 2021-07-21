Welcome to Wiesbaden: New household goods claims process

WIESBADEN, Germany – Summer is permanent change of station season for Soldiers and their family members. Unfortunately, the stress of establishing a new home and acclimating to a new duty station can be made more difficult if one receives damaged household goods or their property is missing altogether.

Effective July 5, 2017, changes were made to the processing of Soldiers’ personnel claims. The Army has created a new claims office at Fort Knox to process Soldiers’ claims for personal property losses incident to government service, the Center for Personnel Claims Support.

These claims are known as personnel claims, and include claims for loss or damage to household goods and privately owned vehicles during PCS shipment, or while stored at Government expense. Personnel claims also include loss or damage to Soldiers’ personal property located in government quarters or other authorized locations, caused by events such as storms, floods or power outages.

Army civilian employees also are eligible to file personnel claims under certain circumstances. CPCS processes all claims of Soldiers and employees in CONUS, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Soldiers filing claims OCONUS will file their claims online as outlined below, but instead of contacting the CPCS, they will contact their local Claims office for assistance in processing their claims.

How does this affect OCONUS Soldiers, family members, and employees filing claims? In the case of household goods damaged or lost during a PCS move, Department of Defense personnel still must file their claims directly with their Transportation Service Provider under the Full Replacement Value program. The pink form (DD Form 1840/1840R, or a Form 1850/51 entitled Joint Statement of Loss or Damage at Delivery/Notice of Loss and/or Damage), will continue to be submitted within 75 days from the date of delivery directly to your TSP.

Remember that submitting the Notice of Loss or Damage form does not mean that a claim has been filed. In order to get full replacement value for one’s loss, Soldiers and employees must file a complete claim with the TSP. A complete claim includes detailed information on damaged items such as the original purchase price, and replacement costs, and must be filed within nine months from the date of delivery. This mandatory part of the claims process has not changed.

But if the TSP does not act on the claim, or is unable to reach a reasonable settlement with the claimant, the Soldier or employee no longer will file the unsettled claim with their local Staff Judge Advocate or legal office. Soldiers and employees will file those claims on-line, and electronically submit required documents, to the CPCS using an upgraded program called PCLAIMS Plus.

As personnel complete their claims on-line, they can obtain customer service support over the web or directly from CPCS personnel by phone or email. Not only does the on-line filing system accelerate claims processing, but it also allows for quicker payment. Access to the online claims portal requires CAC access or other means of authentication for recently retired or separated personnel. Those without a CAC should call the CPCS at the number listed below for help in submitting their claim.

All OCONUS personnel can file a claim electronically with the CPCS. By using the following link, http://www.JAGCNet.army.mil/Pclaims to find more information on how to file a claim (to include the trifold on the A, B, C’s of Claims), or call the Center at 1-502-626-3000 or DSN 536-3000 with questions. You also can contact CPCS by email at usarmy.knox.hqda-otjag.mbx.cpcs@mail.mil.

Your local Claims Office continues to provide general guidance on all Chapter 11 Claims, and continues to process claims filed under Chapters 3, 9 and 12, of Army Regulation 27-20.

For more information, visit https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/USARCS and https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/Pclaims.

You may also contact your local claims office by emailing us at: USARMY.WIESBADEN.USAREUR.MBX.OJA-WLC-LEGAL-ASSISTANCE-CALENDAR@MAIL.MIL.