What about the pets?

Animal owners should continue to include pets and other animals in their emergency preparedness planning, including keeping a two-week supply of food and medications on hand.

Can my dog/cat give me the new coronavirus?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no animals in the United States have been identified with the virus and the same is true for Europe. There is no evidence that dogs or other pets can spread COVID-19. While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person

to person in China. There is no reason to think that any animals including pets might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus. However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to wash hands after being around animals.

Can I give my dog/cat the new coronavirus?

The CDC recommends that people who are sick with COVID-19 restrict contact with pets and other animals, just as they would restrict contact with other people. When possible, a member of the household other than the individual who is ill should care for any animals in the household. Those infected with COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. Those who must care for a pet, or who will be around animals while sick, should wear an appropriate facemask and wash hands thoroughly before and after interacting with those animals.

News reports said a dog in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19; how do I know if my dog has it?

On Feb. 27, a pet dog in Hong Kong tested “weak positive” for the virus that causes COVID-19. Its owner also tested positive for coronavirus. According to the report, another dog quarantined at the same facility (but in a separate room) was also tested, but the results were negative for the virus. At this time the precise meaning of the positive test result from the one dog remains unclear and further evaluation is ongoing.