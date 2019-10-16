Wiesbaden celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Community members celebrated the contributions and achievements of Hispanic Americans during an observance Sept. 30 at the fitness center on Clay Kaserne.

The Hispanic Heritage Month event was hosted by the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade and included music, dance performances and food representing more than a dozen Latin American countries.

The Wiesbaden military community celebration included activities for children such as a book corner, with books in Spanish, several craft tables, piñatas and a bouncy house.

More than 142,000 Hispanic Americans make up more than 14% of the Army’s total force, according to Army materials. Each year during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Army celebrates the Soldiers, civilians, and family members who have contributed — and continue to contribute — to the Army. Hispanic Americans have served and fought in every war since the nation’s birth.

The month-long observance ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The reason for the mid-month celebration is because Sept. 15 is the day Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their Independence Day. Mexico celebrates its independence shortly afterwards on Sept. 16, and Chile Sept. 18. Oct. 12 is significant, too, celebrated across Spain and Latin America as the Day of Hispanic Heritage.