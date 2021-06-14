Wiesbaden community celebrates Army’s 246th Birthday

The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community gathered at the Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne Gym June 14 to celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday. The community was treated to a special cake, hotdogs and drinks provided by the United Service Organizations and athletic events for all ages.

The Military Equal Opportunity and the Equal Employment Office coordinated the event which was set up in front of the Military Welfare and Recreation Gym on Clay Kaserne.

Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa gave a speech to help set the mood for the celebration.

“The U.S. Army has changed the world,” he said, because of World War I and especially because of World War II.

“Because of our actions then, we are the most powerful Army in the world,” he said. He went on to emphasize that we are all part of a figure in history because of our association and being members of the U.S. Army and said we are all part of military history.

“The U.S. Army is older than the United States,” he said. “In fact, the U.S. Army was a pre-condition of the United States of America.”

“Today we celebrate that,” he said.

As part of the celebration of the Army’s 246th birthday, Gen. Cavoli and Spec. Aloyseia Manning Ramirez cut the Army’s birthday cake. Traditionally, the oldest and the youngest Soldier in attendance cut any cake in observance of special occasions. Ramirez, 20-years-old, is with the 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.