Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest

07.06.2021 Story by Connie Dickey U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden WIESBADEN, Germany – After more than a year of a lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community was out in full-force over the July 3 and 4 weekend.

The 2-day celebration was held on the Wiesbaden airfield and the community was able to enjoy sunshine, comraderie, rides, purchase food and drinks.

Berlin Airlift time witness, Vera Mitschrich, visited the Independence Day Event July 4. She was accompanied by two fellow members of the Luftbrücke Frankfurt-Berlin Verein, Michael Seidenberg and Klaus Bönning.

Mitschrich was happy to visit USAG Wiesbaden again, which she has visited two years ago during the 70th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, re-counting her experience receiving supplies and candy from the Americans. “I enjoy visiting my American friends, because it brings back positive memories and feelings.”

“Such an important event after 15 months of lockdown! Fun, stress relieve and normalcy, exactly what the community needed,” said Gregory Holzinger, Programs Director with Family Morale Welfare and Recreation. “The fireworks spectacular piece truly made it feel like a 4th of July celebration.”

Snippets of conversations around the fest were “I can’t believe we are back to normal.” “This is so great to be able to come out and enjoy something like this.” “The fireworks are great!”