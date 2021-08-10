Wiesbaden community members need no-fee passport

No-fee passports are required for military family members and official passports are required for civilians and civilian family members. These are referred to as Special Issuance Passports and the requirement is not new, according to Douglas Beasley, chief, Military Personnel Division, Directorate of Human Resources.

Passports are completed by appointment on Wiesbaden’s Clay Kaserne. Beasley said customers can email the Passport Office group box at usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.passport-office@mail.mil or call DSN 548-1603/1604/1605 to schedule an appointment.

“Appointments fill up quickly, so the community will need to be proactive in keeping their passports updated. Currently, passport appointments are scheduled out between 60-90 days,” said Beasley, but he said if an individual or family has official travel orders within 90 days of the request, they will be accommodated as needed.

The Wiesbaden Garrison passport office hours of operation are Monday,

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday hours are from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Basic requirements for applying for a passport are listed below. This does not cover every circumstance or situation. Please contact the passport office for any situation other than ordinary. Please keep in mind for SIP orders, a justification memorandum is required.

The requirements for obtaining a passport are: a passport application, DS-11 or DS-82; 2 x 2 photo within the last six months and you cannot use a photo from a previous passport; applicant must be present; original birth certificate, naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship; proof of social security number or from memory; government identification card; previously issued passports; marriage certificate or court order for a name change request and a cashier’s check or money order in the amount of $145 (first time adult or lost passport), $115 (children 15 and younger) and $110 (adult renewals).

For Passports, the priority is set based on unit or individual mission requirements. Currently the office is fully focused in processing the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion family member no-fee passports because of their short fuse relocation to

Italy.

Consideration is given to each situation on a case by case basis. Those that have official travel orders within 90 days have priority. Personnel initiating permanent change of station travel after July 1, 2021, must have applied for the SIP prior to departure from the United States.

The exception allowing travel on a regular passport in lieu of a SIP while on official travel will expire Sept. 30, 2021, for Department of Defense personnel currently assigned and transitioning between the U.S. and the PCS country of assignment.

Tourist passport processing times are 4-6 weeks. SIP processing times are 4-6 weeks. However, some SIPs are taking 8-10 weeks. All passports are mailed back to the DoD Passport Facility that submitted the application. Applicants are either emailed or called if email is not available, once the passports are returned.

Tourist passports are valid for 10 years for those 16 and older, but are valid for 5 years for children 15 and younger. SIPs are valid for 5 years, or for a shorter period depending on applicant status regardless of age.

Specific requirements for each country can be found in the Foreign Clearance Guide at https://www.fcg.pentagon.mil/fcg.cfm.