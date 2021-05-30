Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club scholarship presentation night

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Scholarship presentation awards ceremony was held at the Tony Bass Auditorium May 26 at 6 p.m. recognizing both continuing education and high school recipients.

In total, the club received 53 applications for scholarships and were able to present scholarships to 42 students worth $62,000.

The high school recipients are Ljah-Jcob Dumo, Maya Darby, Duncan McLendon, Carter Bailey, Tyler Houk, Kaitlyn Taylor, Charlotte Kordonowy, Ryley Bullock, Kiana Bussa, Alondra Santiago, Gilbert Bustillos, Izabella Pitaniello, Jackson Schuyler, Daniel Iverson, Aidan Springer, Dominic Ramirez, Jackson Springer and Dominique Bivins.

The continuing education recipients are Sydney Olson, Sophia Walsh, Molly Schuyler, Amy Gonzalez, Aidan Ashton, Meghan Drury, Anthony Hall, Kailer Lowin, Margaret Olubiyi, Emily Stein, Laura Irick, Elise Tyler, TiYonna Dillard, Jennifer Yalden, Arielle Fansler, Savannah Benson-China, Anyssa Mancillas, Benjamin Harbach, Crisol Rivera, Keeshia Komisar, Madyson Bailey and Sarah Portillo-Lerman.

Because of COVID, the club was not able to do everything they planned to raise funds for the scholarships this year, but Suzanne Carter, scholarship chair, said “Special thanks to the entire Thrift Shop crew, the Spouses Club, and community members who supported our efforts with monthly fundraising activities.”