Wiesbaden Education Center celebrates graduates

Fifteen people received certificates or degrees during a graduation ceremony Nov. 15 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.
“Finishing a university degree, a certificate program or vocational program is already a challenging task, but the added pressure of a military career or supporting someone in the military only enhances the significance of this moment,” said Sgt. First Class Joseph Kirkey, who spoke at the event and received a degree.
He congratulated his fellow recipients, many of whom he noted were nontraditional students like himself. “It does not matter how long it took you to complete your degree, your age, or whether you went to a brick and mortar setting or you completed all or part of your program online, because — you did it,” he said.
Student speaker Aaron White reminded audience members of the importance of Family and community support in achieving goals.
“We must all remember that our hard work alone is not the only key to our success. Support provided by you, our community, is what allows us to be successful,” he said.
Graduating Class of 2017
Sr. Chief Petty Officer James C. Jones
Graduate in Database Systems Technology
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Franquan J. Culbert
Associate of Arts in General Studies
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Jessica Ashley Barkey
Bachelor of Science in Psychology
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lisa A. Coffing
Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Sgt. First Class Joseph S. Kirkey
Bachelor of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management
American Military University
Staff Sgt. Sean M. Noranbrock
Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management
Ashford University
Victoria Rose Pereira
Bachelor of Science in Psychology
University of Maryland University College
Alexius F. Walker
Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Aaron M. White
Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity
Certificate in Foreign Language Area Studies-German
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Heather Ann Cipperly
Master of Business Administration
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Capt. Collin C. Clibon
Master of Arts in International Relations
University of Oklahoma
Staff Sgt. Rosa M. Meimero
Master of Business Administration
American Military University
Kimberly M. Selby
Master of Business Administration
Western Governors University
Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Seng
Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling
Capella University
Sgt. First Class Terry A. Wright
Master of Science in Occupational Health & Safety
Columbia Southern University