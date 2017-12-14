Wiesbaden Education Center celebrates graduates

Fifteen people received certificates or degrees during a graduation ceremony Nov. 15 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

“Finishing a university degree, a certificate program or vocational program is already a challenging task, but the added pressure of a military career or supporting someone in the military only enhances the significance of this moment,” said Sgt. First Class Joseph Kirkey, who spoke at the event and received a degree.

He congratulated his fellow recipients, many of whom he noted were nontraditional students like himself. “It does not matter how long it took you to complete your degree, your age, or whether you went to a brick and mortar setting or you completed all or part of your program online, because — you did it,” he said.

Student speaker Aaron White reminded audience members of the importance of Family and community support in achieving goals.

“We must all remember that our hard work alone is not the only key to our success. Support provided by you, our community, is what allows us to be successful,” he said.

Graduating Class of 2017

Sr. Chief Petty Officer James C. Jones

Graduate in Database Systems Technology

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Franquan J. Culbert

Associate of Arts in General Studies

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Jessica Ashley Barkey

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lisa A. Coffing

Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Sgt. First Class Joseph S. Kirkey

Bachelor of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management

American Military University

Staff Sgt. Sean M. Noranbrock

Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management

Ashford University

Victoria Rose Pereira

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

University of Maryland University College

Alexius F. Walker

Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Aaron M. White

Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

Certificate in Foreign Language Area Studies-German

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Heather Ann Cipperly

Master of Business Administration

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Capt. Collin C. Clibon

Master of Arts in International Relations

University of Oklahoma

Staff Sgt. Rosa M. Meimero

Master of Business Administration

American Military University

Kimberly M. Selby

Master of Business Administration

Western Governors University

Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Seng

Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling

Capella University

Sgt. First Class Terry A. Wright

Master of Science in Occupational Health & Safety

Columbia Southern University

