Wiesbaden Garrison expecting more Soldiers and family members

The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is expecting about 500 soldiers and about 750 family members now through fiscal year 22 as two units officially activate here.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the plans to permanently base the units here during his visit to Germany in April 2021. Austin added that the planned troop increase underscores the U.S. commitment to both Germany and the NATO alliance.

Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden commander said, “We will welcome Soldiers and their families from various locations into our community as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community and we are prepared to do everything necessary to ensure the infrastructure and resource requirements, including housing, schools and access to health care for our Soldiers and families, are met as we welcome them to the team and into the incredible Wiesbaden community.”

The units, a Theater Fires Command and a Multi-Domain Task Force, will bring a wide range of sophisticated weaponry, such as field artillery, air and missile defense, electronic warfare, space and aviation elements, USAREUR-AF said. They will be stationed at the Mainz Kastel Station and Housing with a few at the Dagger Complex at Darmstadt.

Mainz Kastel Station is currently being used for administrative operations; vehicle registration, inspection and storage operations, POV refueling, and warehouse space, Washington said. The heavy equipment maintenance and vehicle registration office and its function will move to North Clay, he said.

In a statement released from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, former commander of the 21st said, “New strategies and a continuously changing operations environment requires more capacity to ensure we have the necessary infrastructure for increased capabilities to support our Allies and partners. We’ve worked closely with German officials to come to an agreement on retaining these sites and are very appreciative of their continued support,” he said.