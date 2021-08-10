Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major

The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden held its annual organization day July 30 and used the opportunity while all the Garrison members were together to say goodbye to Garrison Command Sergeant Major Chris Truchon.

Truchon is leaving the garrison to become the command sergeant major at Installation Management Command-Europe.

Garrison members began the day at the Clay Sports Field in Newman Village to participate in kick ball, flag football, soccer and a corn hole game. At lunch time the group moved over to the old post office area, building 1032, to eat, say goodbye to Truchon and to participate in more games.

Many of the directorate chiefs thanked Truchon for his leadership and presented him with special gifts. His wife, Gwyn, received a special gift from the spouses club with thanks from Elizabeth Washington, wife of Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington.

A traditional cake cutting was observed with Command Sgt. Maj. Truchon, his wife, Gwyn, and a young summer hire employee, Josh Kaiser, cutting the cake for the employees of the Garrison to enjoy.

The employees spent the afternoon playing velcro darts, badminton, Bingo and mingling before ending the day.