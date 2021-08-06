Wiesbaden Garrison holds quarterly town hall

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosted a town hall July 28 from the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and live-streamed on Facebook. The town hall provided garrison staff from each directorate answering questions from the community posted onto Facebook prior to and during the town hall.

The town hall representatives provided needed info on COVID and vaccination plans, updates on housing, child and youth services, the new requirement for a no-fee passport and issues such as ID card requirements for youth, mask policies and new programs for the community.

The Director of Emergency Services, Lt. Col. Jon Jackson, the Garrison Provost Marshal, explained the new policing in the community initiative in Aukamm and Crestview. Military

Police will be biking around those communities in an effort to get to know the residents and for the residents to get to know their on-duty MPs.

The next quarterly town hall is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m.