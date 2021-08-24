Local News, Military News

Wiesbaden Garrison welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

Story by Connie Dickey
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
August 24, 2021

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomed its new Command Sergeant Major Aug. 20 when current Garrison Command Sgt. Major Chris Truchon relinquished his responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell in a change of responsibility ceremony.

New Wiesbaden Garrison Command Sergeant Major Richard Russell accepts the Garrison colors from Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington during the Change of Responsibility ceremony Aug. 20 on Clay Kaserne.

The ceremony was conducted at the field behind Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne with Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, presiding over the passing of the Garrison flag between the two command sergeants major.

Prior to the change of responsibility ceremony, Washington presented Truchon with a Legion of Merit award and a certificate of appreciation to Truchon’s wife, Gwyn.

Truchon is leaving the Garrison to become the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Command Sergeant Major.

Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison Commander, presented Gwyn Truchon a certificate of appreciation prior to the Garrison Change of Responsibility ceremony Aug. 20 at Clay Kaserne.

 

Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Truchon was awarded a Legion of Merit award from Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison Commander, prior to the Garrison’s Change of Responsibility ceremony Aug. 20 on Clay Kaserne.