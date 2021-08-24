Wiesbaden Garrison welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomed its new Command Sergeant Major Aug. 20 when current Garrison Command Sgt. Major Chris Truchon relinquished his responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell in a change of responsibility ceremony.

The ceremony was conducted at the field behind Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne with Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, presiding over the passing of the Garrison flag between the two command sergeants major.

Prior to the change of responsibility ceremony, Washington presented Truchon with a Legion of Merit award and a certificate of appreciation to Truchon’s wife, Gwyn.

Truchon is leaving the Garrison to become the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Command Sergeant Major.