Wiesbaden graduate enlists in Army

Retired Army Reserves Col. John Diaz administered the oath of enlistment to his son, Cameron Diaz, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Wiesbaden Recruiting Station on Hainerberg Kaserne.

Cameron Diaz said he had always had a strong sense of purpose when it comes to serving his country and “I love helping others in need and standing up for what I believe. Joining the military for me is my way of giving back and serving my country.”

John Diaz explained that there is a military legacy in the family. He explained, “Our family ancestral lineage is from Guam. During World War II, the Japanese executed my grandfather. My father, Cameron’s grandfather, survived a forced labor camp.”

“My father, uncles, brother and many cousins served or are serving in the military. It is both an honor and privilege to serve. I am proud of Cameron’s commitment to defend our nation and to serve and protect others. Freedom is anything but free,” he said.

John retired from the Army Reserves as a colonel and is currently a government civilian assigned with Headquarters, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, Wiesbaden.

Cameron graduated from Wiesbaden High School and is a fulltime student at Eastern Washington University. He enlisted as an information technology specialist and will be assigned to 12th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Lewis, Washington.

“I will be drilling with the unit at Fort Lewis in March and go to basic training in April,” Cameron said.

“Joining the military fits into my love for computers. It teaches me all the essential skills and certifies those skills so that when I transition to the civilian world I will have a skill set that is highly marketable and sought after in today’s society,” Cameron said.