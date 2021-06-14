Wiesbaden high school JROTC scholarship recipients named

The Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps’ Warrior Battalion announces four Wiesbaden seniors are recipients of the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s annual Carolyn Hines Memorial Scholarship Program, June 3.

The scholarship program is for deserving high school seniors who best exemplifies Dr. Hines’ ideals and who excel in marksmanship.

The seniors receiving the Carolyn Hines Memorial Scholarship are Jaden Anderson, Lidia Mason, Joshua Thresher, and Charlotte Kordonowy. Each senior has been awarded a $1,000 one-year scholarship assistance in order to encourage and reward their outstanding efforts.

Overall, Wiesbaden accounted for four of the total 153 scholars selected in this year’s program.

Previous Wiesbaden HS CMP Scholarship recipients were Honor Stackpole Class of 2018 and Eoin Oravetz Class of 2019.





CMP Scholarships are one-year awards that may be used to fund any accredited secondary education or vocational program. CMP Scholarships may also be used to pursue a post-secondary education during the upcoming school year.

The CMP seeks applications from high school seniors who currently compete in marksmanship competitions. Based on merit, selected individuals are high school seniors who are currently enrolled in a team or club that is participating in marksmanship competitions.

To be eligible for CMP scholarships, junior shooters must: Be a U.S. Citizen. Be of good moral character. Have achieved a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average. Be a graduating high school senior. Demonstrate acceptance to a university, college or trade school leading to a diploma or trade certification. And demonstrate marksmanship competition experience.

Dr. Carolyn Hines spent more than 20 years as a dedicated member of the CMP Board of Directors – actively involved in many measures to encourage youth opportunities but none as passionate as her leadership in the Scholarship Committee.

During her commitment to the program, she was instrumental in developing a financial allocation that reached $160,000 towards marksmanship junior athletes. Dr. Hines passed away in December 2019, leaving a legacy that will live on through those who will use her Memorial Scholarship to create limitless possibilities for future generations.