Wiesbaden High School’s 2021 Commencement Exercise

Wiesbaden High School honored the graduating class of 2021 the evening of June 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and the imminent threat of severe weather, the 73rd commencement exercise was held in a hangar at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield on Clay Kaserne. There, 106 graduates transitioned from students to WHS alumni.

Coach David Brown urged the graduates to “Make it your intention to learn something new that will help someone else every day.” He recalled the resilience of the students throughout the pandemic and applauded them for making it fashionable to have school spirit again despite the nature of the past two years.

“Coach”, as he’s known throughout the community, reminded the graduates of the words Connor Buchheit spoke in his valedictory address. “When the world closed, Wiesbaden found a way, hang on to that, when things don’t go as you think they should, find a way.”

As the tassels turned, smiles engulfed the faces of the graduates, administrators and guests alike. Following the ceremony a parade of graduates wound through the streets of Newman Village. Residents and well-wishers with signs and pom-poms lined the streets and cheered loudly as the new graduates passed.

John Zesiger, WHS Assistant Principal said “The airfield graduation and subsequent parade perfectly captured the unique individuality of this class as well as their social spirit.”

The resilience, perseverance and strength of the class of 2021 will not soon be forgotten. Dr. Heather Ramaglia the WHS Principal summed it up by saying “The one thing that will always stand out in my mind about the WHS class of 2021 is their kindness and willingness to support their peers through anything. This class rallied together during a very difficult 1.5 years and did so with grace. They never lost that Warrior Spirit, they took care of their fellow students, and they smiled throughout it all. They have forever left their mark on this school and will be truly missed.”