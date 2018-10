The Wiesbaden Legal Center will be closed from Oct. 15, 16 and part of 17 for mandatory personnel training. The office will reopen Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

Individuals in need of legal assistance during that time may contact the following offices in Germany:

Kaiserslautern – DSN: 483-8848 / Civ. 0631-411-8848

Baumholder – DSN: 485-6506 / Civ. 06783-66506

Stuttgart – DSN: 421-4152 / Civ. 0711-729-4152