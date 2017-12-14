Wiesbaden local national among Stalwart winners

Schindler is second LN to receive award

Fifteen civilians, including one from U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, were recognized for their leadership during the 2017 Garrison Commander’s Conference Nov. 16 in San Antonio. The Stalwart Awards were presented by Joe Capps, chief of staff at the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa Judkins, under the attentive eye of Karen M. Perkins, director of human resources, as other recipients from past years looked on.

Twelve-year Wiesbaden local national employee Sabine Schindler was recognized as one of the winners. Schindler, who works as a Lead Program and Management Analyst for S 3/5/7, said she likes her job because “it never gets boring,” and she is involved cross-organizationally and at all levels.

She learned that she had won the award on her way to a command and staff meeting. “I actually thought it was a joke,” she said. “We were walking when my boss said, ‘by the way, you won the Stalwart Award.’

“It has just been possible due to my wonderful colleagues across the garrison and the support from the garrison leadership, and I would like to thank everybody for the support,” she said.

Mike Hartman, deputy chief of staff at IMCOM and 2008 Stalwart Award recipient, said the Stalwart was approved as a regimental award by the Secretary of the Army in 2003. “We’re fortunate to have 12 past recipients still working with us. They are the best and brightest in the installation management business.”

During the presentations, the recipients received their individual achievement medal, a certificate and a shadow box. The certificate reads: “for extraordinary achievement, dedication to excellence and inspirational team spirit during the period 1 January to 31 December 2016. Your contributions to the Installation Management Command and the United States Army far exceed the call of duty.”

“I was so humbled when I learned I was nominated, because I know some of the previous Stalwart award recipients, and to be able to follow in their footsteps, it was very meaningful for me,” said Christina L. Davis, from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and currently working in IMCOM-Europe in the G 3/5/7 office. “I used to work for Col. John Curry; he was one of my first Army bosses. Often, when I’m in a tough spot, I think ‘what would Col. Curry do’ and so to wear the same medal that he wears, it brought me to tears when I was nominated.

Lena Stange contributed to this report. This story has been edited for space and to add local content. The original version can be found at https://www.army.mil/article/197096/.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)