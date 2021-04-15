Wiesbaden lodge named Army’s best

The Wiesbaden Army Lodge and its staff took home two of four possible awards in the Army’s esteemed annual Army Lodging Recognition Program.

The Wiesbaden MWR facility was honored as the Best Large Lodging Operation in the Army. The Lodge’s Augustus Blair was named the Army’s Best Supervisor of the Year.

The annual awards program is designed to motivate and reward garrisons for improving or sustaining quality facilities, furnishings and services.

“Since opening in March 2010, the Wiesbaden Lodge has been the premier Lodge in the Army, meeting financial goals and consistently exceeding customer service expectations,” according to Wiesbaden Lodge Manager James Weber.

That has extended through the current COVID-19 response, Weber said. “Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the Wiesbaden Lodge has been the leader in mitigation procedures, ensuring that all guests and employees of the hotel operate in a safe environment.”

In addition to being the first military hotel and first property in Germany to receive the Certified Guest Service Property designation (in 2015) from the American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute, staff members completed AHLEI’s Guest Service Gold training program and earned the Certified Guest Service Professional designation. This certification has been consistently renewed up to the present time.

“Anyone who has walked into the Wiesbaden Lodge knows the staff members of the Wiesbaden Lodge are a step above and go the extra mile for each other and guest of the community,” said Weber. “This has been increasingly evident during the current COVID pandemic.”

Blair, the Wiesbaden Lodge’s maintenance leader, was selected for the Supervisor of the Year award in recognition of his customer and employee focus, for being a team player, his leadership, financial results and process improvement initiatives. In addition to the award, Blair will be presented with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal and a special act award of $2,000.

The Wiesbaden Lodge, which competed against large facility lodges throughout the Army, will receive a trophy and a Capital Purchase Minor Construction cash award of $25,000 to be used for lodging operation improvements. Each staff member (during the time of the awards judging) will be presented with a Lodge Of The Year 2020 pin and a special act award of $150.