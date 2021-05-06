Wiesbaden observes Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, supported by the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, commemorates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

The theme for the month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service” and Asian American and Pacific Islanders are recognized for their service to the nation and other ways they have contributed to our society.

Senator Daniel Inouye served as a Captain in the United States Army a part of the All Japanese 442nd Infantry Regiment during World War II. Sen. Inouye was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during an attack to capture an important enemy controlled junction in San Terenzo, Italy on April 21, 1945.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard is one of the U.S. Army’s first combat veterans. She enlisted in the Hawaii National Guard in 2003 and went on to graduate Officer Candidate School in 2007. She is the first woman to receive an award for appreciation from the Kuwait National Guard. She is currently the U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd District and a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Staff Sgt. Hiroshi H. Miyamura is a Medal of Honor recipient who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was recognized for his actions during an assault on his camp on April 24, 1951, when he selflessly kept fighting to allow others to reach safety. During the fight he used his bayonet and hand to hand combat until he was captured by enemy troops. He received his Medal of Honor from President Eisenhower in December 1953.

Brig. Gen. Coral Pietsch became the first female Asian-American General Officer in the U.S. Army in 2001. In 2007 she volunteered as a DoD Civilian to serve as the Deputy Rule of Law Coordinator where she oversaw various civil society projects. In 2012 Pietsch was appointed a Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.