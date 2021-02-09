Wiesbaden outdoor recreation shooting range opens

The USAG Wiesbaden outdoor recreation began its shooting range operations Jan. 30, 2021, and will go through November 2021. It will operate one range a day per month.

The McCully Range is in Wackemheim, Germany, and is open to all DoD ID cardholders who are licensed sport shooters, licensed hunters and Jung Jagers from the current German Hunting Course.

Because of COVID restrictions, no family members or guests are permitted onto the range.

There were 48 shooters present for the first day of the range, along with eight volunteers. The outdoor recreation was able to open two ranges, pistol and rifle, with no accidents. The range opened at 9 a.m. and closed at 2:30 p.m.

According to Joseph M. Harris III, director of outdoor recreation, has four missions. The shooting ranges supports the host nation requirement for all sport shooters to show need and to retain firearm licenses.

The range also allows hunters to zero in their firearms to reduce unnecessary harm and suffering to animals and affords sport shooters and hunters an opportunity to stay proficient in a safe and outdoor environment.

And, it also provides an opportunity for Jung Jagers to gain firearm experience and knowledge required for German Hunting Courses.